Combined valedictory function held at Air Force Station Hakimpet

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:18 PM, Sun - 5 June 22

Hyderabad: A combined valedictory function for passing out courses of Fighter Training Wing and Helicopter Training School was conducted at Air Force Station Hakimpet on June 4.

The valedictory marked the successful completion of Stage II Flying training for 40 cadets and 01 Naval Officer on Kiran Aircraft at Fighter Training Wing, and Stage-III training on helicopters for 33 Officers of Indian Air Force, Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and also the trainees from friendly foreign countries at Helicopter Training School, according to a press release.