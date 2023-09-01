Hyderabad: Air Marshal S Shrinivas takes over as Commandant Air Force Academy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:23 PM, Fri - 1 September 23

Hyderabad: Air Marshal S Shrinivas took over as Commandant, Air Force Academy, Indian Air Force on Friday from Air Marshal B Chandra Sekhar who superannuated from service.

The Air Marshal is a science graduate from National Defence Academy (NDA), commissioned in June 1987 in the fighter stream of the IAF. He is a ‘Category A’ Qualified Flying Instructor with over 4200 hours of flying experience on MiG-21, Iskra, Kiran, PC-7, HPT-32, Microlite, and miscellaneous aircraft. He is also qualified as a 2nd pilot on Chetak/Cheetah helicopter and a categorised Operations Officer on

SAM-III (Pechora).

He has held a number of command appointments in his career that include command of a frontline fighter base, a premier flying training base, the prestigious Flying Instructors School, the Institute of Flight Safety and Basic Flying Training School.

He is an alumnus of National Defence College, College of Defence Management and Defence Services Staff College. His educational qualifications include Master of Philosophy in Defence and Strategic Studies, Master in Management Studies and Master in Defence and Strategic Studies.