Hyderabad airport bags CII-Green Power award

Hyderabad: The GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) won prestigious CII – Green Power Performance Excellence Awards 2020 in the “Ground Mounted Solar” category.

The award was virtually presented during an event organised by the Renewable Energy (RE) Council of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) – Godrej Green Business Centre (GBC). The award came as recognition for excellent initiatives taken by GHIAL in generating the solar energy in its 5 MW solar plant. Senior officials from GHIAL virtually received the awards on December 4 in the presence of industry dignitaries and participants.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GHIAL, said, “The award is a testimony to the GHIAL’s commitment towards renewable energy and environmental sustainability. This recognition reaffirms our commitment towards green energy.”

