Hyderabad: Akamai launches first NFT artwork dynamically fuelled by internet

Published Date - 07:43 PM, Tue - 24 May 22

Hyderabad: Akamai Technologies, a cloud company that powers and protects life online, unveiled the first Non-Fungible Token (NFT) artwork dynamically designed by the internet on Monday.

Based on data drawn from the Akamai Intelligent Edge Platform, which provides the reflection of global internet activity, the NFT will visually evolve in real time as internet traffic changes and cyberattacks launch. The auction for the NFT has started via the Artano Marketplace, with final bids due by June 24 at 12 midnight PST.

Chief marketing officer for Akamai, Kim Salem-Jackson, said, “With this NFT, we hope to show a new audience how beautifully complex the internet is and how Akamai is helping create a safer and more connected world.”

Multidisciplinary artist R Luke DuBois, who is skilled in translating the intersection of art, culture and technology, will interpret Akamai’s vast dataset. DuBois approached the NFT as artwork that can be both seen and heard.

“Interpreting what the internet means to the world — the good and the bad, its enormous scale and its endless potential, was a challenge that immediately inspired me,” said DuBois. “Working with such a uniquely rich dataset and layering in advanced AI technology, I shaped the artwork to capture the fluid nature of the internet and the humanity behind it,” he added.

The artwork will reflect internet data from Akamai’s global platform for one year, after which it will continue to morph based on an AI prediction of what internet activity will look like over time. All proceeds from the sale of this NFT will be donated to the Akamai Foundation. The foundation will dedicate the funds to initiatives that support the next generation of life online by providing equal access to quality STEM education and attracting diverse talent to the technology industry.

