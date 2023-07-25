Hyderabad: Appointments for passport applications at POPSKs to be released

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:17 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

Hyderabad: Appointments for processing passport applications at 14 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) under the Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad, for August 5 (Saturday), will be released on Wednesday at 4.30 pm.

All applicants, both applying now and already applied for appointment at a long date, have been advised to use the initiative for scheduling/rescheduling their appointments either through www.passportindia.gov.in portal or mPassportseva app. The applicants must attend respective POPSKs where their slots are booked.