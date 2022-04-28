Hyderabad: Arrangements made for Jumat ul Vida prayers at Mecca Masjid

Hyderabad: All required arrangements are being made at the Mecca Masjid for the ‘Jumat ul Vida’ (last Friday of Ramzan month) prayers. Around 25,000 people are expected to attend the prayers at the historic mosque which is one of the biggest in Asia.

The Minority Welfare Department is putting up tents and carpets at the mosque in view of the heat conditions in the State and adequate arrangements for supply of water for ablution is being taken care of by the authorities. In last two years the congregational prayers were not held due to Covid triggered restrictions. People from different parts of the city attend the Jumat ul Vida prayers at the Mecca Masjid.

“All arrangements are being made for the smooth conduct of the prayers. We expect around 15,000 people to attend the prayers inside the mosque and another few thousand will attend the prayers on the roads in front of Mecca Masjid,” said an official.

As a practice, women attend the congregational prayers at the Charminar Unani Hospital premises. Meanwhile, some social and religious organizations are making arrangements for shamianas and carpets outside the mosque in view of the high temperatures.