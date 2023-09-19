Hyderabad: Milad procession on October 1

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:21 PM, Tue - 19 September 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Markazi Milad Juloos Committee, Hyderabad, announced that the Milad juloos (procession) will be taken out on October 1 from the historic Mecca Masjid at Charminar.

Maulana Hafeez Mohd Muzaffar, member of the committee, said the procession actually scheduled for September 28 was rescheduled as the Vinayaka Visarjan procession is being taken out on the same date.

“After deliberate discussion between different groups who participate in the procession, we had finalized October 1 (Sunday),” Hafeez Muzaffar told media persons.

The committee appealed to the people to observe the Milad un Nabi, birthday of Prophet Mohammed, festival cordially and harmoniously. The Milad un Nabi will be celebrated on September 28.