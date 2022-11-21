Hyderabad: Asian Spine Hospital gets CoE status from RIWO spine of Germany

Hyderabad: City-based Asian Spine Hospital has been recognized as ‘Centre of Excellence’ and training institute for full endoscopic spine surgery by German medical technology company RIWO Spine, a press release said.

The CMD of Asian Spine Hospital, Dr. Sukumar Sura said “Our hospital is a holistic facility that provides pain free spine surgeries. By employing the technology of endoscopic spine surgery method, we have successfully provided 2000 pain free spine surgeries to needy patients”.

Naresh Kumar, CEO and Director Asian Spine Hospital said “We are glad with the recognition and are upbeat to achieve more success in the area of endoscopic spine surgery”.

Senior doctors from the hospital thanked the visiting team from Germany for recognizing the hospital as a Centre of Excellence. The senior spine specialists said that the facility is working hard to eradicate the misconception of painful spine surgeries.