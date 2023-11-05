Hyderabad: Authorities intensify checks for violation of poll code

The authorities seized Rs 8.18 lakh worth of unaccounted cash along with other valuable items worth Rs. 13.73 lakh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:22 PM, Sun - 5 November 23

Police officials during vehicle checks in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Hyderabad: With check posts put up across the city to function round-the-clock, inspections by authorities especially during nightfall, have further intensified in the last 24 to 48 hours.

Between 6 am on Saturday and 6 am on Sunday, a total of 23 FIRs were also filed by the police and in the process, the authorities seized Rs 8.18 lakh worth of unaccounted cash along with other valuable items worth Rs. 13.73 lakh. This brings the cumulative total of cash seized to Rs 21.40 crore, while the worth of other items seized stands at Rs 29.08 crore.

Enforcing Model Code of Conduct (MCC), authorities also removed posters and other campaign material from 42 public and two private properties. With two licensed firearms deposited on Saturday, the total number of arms deposited so far in the Hyderabad district stands at 4,552.

Seizing around 493.11 liters of liquor, a total of 23 prohibition cases were also filed. The number of persons arrested were at 16 and a fine of fine of Rs 15,000 was also levied on a wine shop.

36 MCC violation cases recorded so far

Since the Model Code of Conduct, which details the rules for political parties and candidates, was brought into effect in Hyderabad district, so far, a total of 36 cases have been recorded in the city, although there were no major violations. Of them, FIRs were filed for 32 cases.

MCC violations are recorded when candidates and other party workers participate in unauthorized public rallies and meetings or attempt to induce voters among others.

Of the 36 cases, the majority of them were for hosting unauthorized public meetings or rallies. A total of 23 cases were recorded under this with all but one translating into an FIR. Along with eight miscellaneous cases, three others were for trying to woo the voters and two for misusing government vehicles.

With candidate nominations underway and heightened campaign activity in the city, the number of MCC violations is expected to only increase.

