Hyderabad-based ATL contributes to ISRO’s XPoSAT

Ananth Technologies, with its extensive experience in satellite systems design, development, and integration, played a pivotal role in the XPoSat program

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:51 PM, Mon - 1 January 24

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Ananth Technologies Pvt. Ltd (ATL), the noted innovator in the field of aerospace, has announced long-term partnership with Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) for all their space programs including XPoSat, which was launched on Monday.

Ananth Technologies, with its extensive experience in satellite systems design, development, and integration, played a pivotal role in the XPoSat program. ATL has supplied several mission critical systems for XPoSat like Star sensor for self stabilization of satellite, Attitude Processing Unit for orientation of satellite and Camera Head Unit for capturing the star image.

Also Read CM Revanth Reddy congratulates ISRO scientists on successful launch of XPoSAT

Some of the other major systems supplied by ATL to PSLV-C58 launch vehicle include Transducer Excitation Module for generating excitation voltages to transducers, Advanced data acquisition modules, control electronics for actuators, Advanced Telemetry System, Pyro control systems etc. So far, ATL has contributed to 97 satellites and 77 launch vehicles so far for Indian space programs.

Dr. Subba Rao Pavuluri, CMD, ATL, said ” XPoSat mission makes India the second country in the world to launch an advanced astronomy observatory to study celestial happenings. We are enthusiastic about our involvement in XPoSat. This collaboration represents a significant accomplishment for us, as we contribute our technical expertise and manufacturing capabilities to support India’s space exploration initiatives.”