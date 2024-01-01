CM Revanth Reddy congratulates ISRO scientists on successful launch of XPoSAT

India had become second country after the US to have an observatory satellite XPoSAT to study the black holes, said Revanth Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Mon - 1 January 24

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy congratulated the scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the successful launch of PSLV-C58 on Monday. He also extended new year greetings to those who participated in the prestigious space mission.

In a statement, Revanth Reddy said India had become second country after the US to have an observatory satellite XPoSAT to study the black holes. He said ISRO kept the Indian tricolour flying high in the Space with its latest achievement in the new year. The Chief Minister said ISRO reached another milestone after the launch of PSLV-C58 and wished the space agency with more achievements in the future.