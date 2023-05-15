Yashoda Hospitals: Surgeons complete 50 robotic surgeries within 45-days

To mark the occasion, Yashoda Hospitals, Somajiguda organized an event that was attended by more than 25 patients and their family members, who shared their experiences of having undergone robotic orthopaedic surgeries, a press release said.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:50 PM, Mon - 15 May 23

Hyderabad: The orthopaedic team at Yashoda Hospitals, Somajiguda led by senior orthopaedic and robotic surgeon, Dr Sunil Dachepalli, has achieved a unique milestone of completing 50 robotic surgeries within a span of just 45-days.

To mark the occasion, Yashoda Hospitals, Somajiguda organized an event that was attended by more than 25 patients and their family members, who shared their experiences of having undergone robotic orthopaedic surgeries, a press release said.

Speaking on the occasion, a traffic inspector, who had underwent knee replacement surgeries for both the legs, said that the robotic surgery has now made it possible for him to return to routine duty that involves standing for long-hours and walking long distance. Majority of patients said that they could take out their walker within 10-days of surgery and were able to perform daily routine quickly.

Dr. Pavan Gorukanti, Director, Yashoda Hospitals congratulated the care givers for the unique record. “Due to sheer hard work by our care givers, we are able to provide latest medical technologies and advanced treatment options”.

Speaking on the occasions, Dr. Sunil Dachepalli said that robotic surgery offers patients several benefits including shorter hospital stays (majority cases within 3 days), reduced pain, faster recovery times (majority Cases Started walking within 4 Hours of surgery ), and minimal scarring.

The Chief Medical Services, Dr. Vishnu Reddy highlighted the hospital’s state-of-the-art robotic surgery infrastructure including the precision and accuracy of the technology that allows surgeons to perform complex surgeries with greater ease and accuracy.