Hyderabad-based community project aims to bring together nature enthusiasts

Hyderabad-based community project started by Raghava, along with his friend Devender, in 2021, organises a wide range of activities from morning hikes to multi-day summer camps

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 07:40 AM, Tue - 1 August 23

Hyderabad: Amidst the hustle and bustle of everyday life, isn’t it rewarding to step outside the confines of walls and routines to find an escape in the nature — to wander through the lush green surroundings, captivating landscapes, and discover the beauty of the world and within? Providing such experiences is the ‘Outdoor Classroom’, where nature becomes the greatest teacher.

Founded by Hyderabad-based Raghava, along with his friend Devender, in 2021, the community project organises a wide range of activities from morning hikes to multi-day summer camps, bringing together nature enthusiasts of all ages and walks of life.

It all started when Raghava, a passionate and certified rock-climber, stumbled upon the hidden treasure — Mahendra Hills, in the city. Together with Devender, he began exploring rock climbing in this unexplored location. Soon, the fun climbing project bloomed into a vibrant community endeavour, drawing a community of over 60-70 individuals.

Recognising the immense potential of the outdoors to provide enriching life experiences, the duo started “Outdoor Classroom”. The platform eventually evolved into a safe haven where people could connect with nature, like-minded individuals, and themselves.

The initiative expanded to include other nature connect activities, fostering self-awareness and introspection among participants. “We are running around, pursuing our dreams, working hard. But somewhere down that chase of big things in life, we forget to appreciate the little things. We forget what it feels to be out in the open, just sit under a tree, do nothing,” the 24-year-old says.

“And just spending time outside doing fun stuff brings so much learning. It might not be academic, but it brings so much value and a sense of personal growth,” he adds. Besides exploring thrilling adventure activities such as rappelling and rock climbing at forts in Bhongir, Addakal, and areas around Hyderabad, the Outdoor Classroom community organises a diverse range of activities, including historical walks, photo walks, farm-based experiences, themed summer camps, and astronomy sessions.

Over the course of two years, they successfully organised more than 50 nature connect programmes. The community aims to teach valuable skills and create memorable experiences in the lap of nature.

Raghava is responsible for training participants, while Devender takes charge of designing and curating themes and assignments. Aishwarya assists in teaching. The core team consists of these three individuals, who collaborate with additional trainers based on the specific activity they are hosting.

Outdoor Classroom has a line-up of thrilling hikes scheduled for August, and they plan to update their Instagram calendar soon. Additionally, they are also looking forward to having expeditions beyond the city. “Our Earth is so beautiful and big and we want to explore everything there is,” Raghava concludes.