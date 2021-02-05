Hyderabad-based Cyient to invest in aerospace digitisation platform

Cyient will assist in selling, implementing, and supporting the solution with the global rollout of the platform while also providing integration and customization services.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based global engineering and digital technology company Cyient on Friday announced that it is investing in an AS9145 Supplier Production Part Approval (PPAP) platform as part of its aerospace digitisation offerings.

Cyient will assist in selling, implementing, and supporting the solution with the global rollout of the platform while also providing integration and customization services.

The comprehensive effort includes feet-on-the-street or Web meetings to help suppliers quickly understand the platform’s operational and financial benefits, as well as the electronic submission of critical PPAP information.

AS9145 establishes requirements for performing and documenting Advance Product Quality Planning (APQP) and PPAP. APQP begins with conceptual product needs and extends through product definition, production planning, product and process validation (i.e., PPAP), product use, and post-delivery service.

Commenting on the occasion, Pierre Carpentier, AVP – Digital Technologies and Partnership, Cyient, said, “With the AS9145 supplier PPAP platform, companies will be able to replace manual processes and siloed spreadsheet data with a more robust and secure cloud platform that adheres to the latest industry best practices and compliance requirements.”

