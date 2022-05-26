Hyderabad-based IICT scientists install water-from-air generating systems in Rishikesh, Tehdri districts

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:49 PM, Thu - 26 May 22

Hyderabad: A team of scientists from Hyderabad-based Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) have installed 15 Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) units, which generate potable water from surrounding air, in remote community schools and colleges located in Dehradun, Rishikesh and Tehri districts of Uttarakhand State.

Of these units installed by the IICT team led by Chief Scientist, Dr.S.Sridhar, 10 have the capacity to produce 60 litres per day (LPD) while the remaining five can produce 150 LPD.

The initiative was sponsored by Tehri Hydro Development Corporation (THDC), Rishikesh and IICT designed the water generating systems in collaboration with Maithri Aquatech, Hyderabad, a press release said.

“The technology is based on the inverse Carnot cycle involving the condensation of pre-filtered humid air to water droplets using a refrigerant that undergoes compression and evaporation alternately. The water is re-mineralized using a proprietary salt mixture and post-treated by ultraviolet light for any secondary microbial contamination, followed by exposure to an activated carbon column for good taste,” IICT researchers, said.

The AWG has exhibited strong potential for utilization in coastal regions, hilly areas, or water-scarce regions as long as the relative humidity is more than 25 per cent and temperature is greater than 15 degree Celsius. All the AWG plants are running well and providing the designed output of 60 to 150 LPD, the scientists said. The Meghdoot technology is jointly patented by CSIR-IICT and Maithri Aquatech, said Dr Sridhar.

The THDC provided funding to the project under its CSR initiative and the project has been instrumental in taking the AWG technology to remote regions near the Himalayan belt where ground water is scarce, the press release added.