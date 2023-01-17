Hyderabad-based Maithri Aquatech wins Dubai award

Hyderabad: City-based Maithri Aquatech, which is into atmospheric water generation, said it won the ‘Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award’.

The Award is launched by Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to recognise innovators worldwide working towards developing sustainable and innovative solutions for water scarcity.

The award, overseen by the UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia UAE), has been presented to Maithri for its hybrid solution that combines sustainable water generation and food preservation. Meghdoot Atmospheric Water Generator, Maithri’s product, has emerged as one of the winners in the innovative research and development category.

It has the ability to harvest microbe free, mineral-enriched water at scale from the atmosphere and serves as an alternative to scarce ground and surface water sources.

It has an integrated solution to maintain low temperate required by cold storage for food preservation. The technology is sustainable as it can run on renewable energy.

“This award is a remarkable achievement for the company. It demonstrates how Indian companies are at the forefront of innovation and sustainability globally,” said Ramkrishna, Founder and Managing Director of Maithri.