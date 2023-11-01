Hyderabad-based NiedlFree to launch oral insulin soon

Hyderabad-based NiedlFree Technologies announced breakthrough in developing oral form of insulin that can be directly administered to diabetics without the need of a needle

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:09 PM, Wed - 1 November 23

Hyderabad: Making administration of insulin a painless affair, Hyderabad-based NiedlFree Technologies on Wednesday announced breakthrough in developing oral form of insulin that can be directly administered to diabetics without the need of a needle.

The oral insulin ‘Ozulin’ provides a convenient alternative even to a normal working person. In controlling and managing diabetes effectively with a simple alternative to injectable insulin in the form of oral spray, which promises to provide relief to the diabetic population across the world once the product hits the markets targeted during 2025 – 26, the company in a statement said.

Results of recently concluded study in dogs carried out by Palamur Biosciences provide ample proof of effectiveness of our oral insulin. The doses were administered in the form of a liquid spray into the mouth. Bio-availability of more than 90 per cent compared with injectable route, demonstrated the exciting prospects in treatment of diabetes.

In addition to oral insulin, the company is also actively involved in developing similar technologies for diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, cancer drugs requiring hospital admissions for administration through IV route, drugs for osteoporosis.

