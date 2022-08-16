Hyderabad-based StanPlus to manage ambulance services of Narayana Hrudayalaya, 7 other hospitals

Published Date - 07:16 PM, Tue - 16 August 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based medical emergency response platform StanPlus announced a partnership with Narayana Hrudayalaya to manage their ambulance services and provide ambulance care to critical cases in less than 15 minutes.

The partnership entails deploying advanced and basic life support in Narayana Health’s Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences and Mazumdar Shaw Medical Center within the Health City campus.

It also partnered with seven other hospitals in Bengaluru to ensure that the Red ambulances and trained paramedics reach critical patients in less than 15 minutes. The strategic partnerships with the hospitals currently enable StanPlus to serve 2,500 beds and facilitate 10,000 patient trips on a monthly basis.

StanPlus has a fleet of 44 StanPlus-owned Red Ambulances and another 100 ambulances deployed via multiple aggregators. The company is also planning to station 25 more ambulances in Bengaluru.

“Indian healthcare infrastructure still lacks awareness about emergency medical response. We started working towards fixing this gap and provide a platform to offer emergency medical services that can help save lives,” said Srikant Subudhi, Regional Head, StanPlus

The company focuses on access, triage, destination selection, and vital sharing. It has partnered with more than 50 hospitals and 70 enterprises. It is now looking to expand to more than 15 cities in India this year.