Hyderabad-based Tanla Solutions Q2 net profit up 273%

Hyderabad: Cloud communications provider Tanla Solutions recorded best ever quarter driven by Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) and digital revenues. The company reported a net profit for the second quarter ended September 2020 at Rs 81.5 crore, an increase of 273 per cent against the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The company’s revenue stood at Rs 583.2 crore, registering an increase of 20 per cent year-on-year, while its EBITDA jumped 210 per cent to Rs 97.5 crore.

Uday Reddy, chairman & CEO of Tanla, said, “Going forward our unwavering focus and investments on platforms & products, brand, customer success and talent, will drive future growth.”

The company witnessed 89,203 enterprises and 6,339 telemarketers registered on the DLT platform. In the first commercial go-live month of September, Tanla’s Trubloq handled 70 per cent of the total DLT traffic which is 35 billion.

Tanla acquired healthy mix of customers from verticals such as banking, financial services, e-commerce, gaming, OTT etc., including established brands to high potential startups. Also 83 new customer opportunities were signed up during Q2FY21, with annual potential revenue of around Rs 76 crore.

In a separate announcement, the company has expanded its management team. In line with its growth plans, the company has added Balaji Kesavaraj, Harish Arora and Preetham Singh to its leadership team.

Balaji Kesavaraj takes charge as the chief marketing officer, Harish Arora as the chief technology officer and Preetham Singh as the chief human resources Uday Reddy said, “As Tanla moves towards a hyper-growth phase, our new CMO, CHRO and CTO will drive immense value across the organisation and bring in global processes and systems. We are also looking forward to actualising our vision of becoming a holistic platform company under the new leadership.”

