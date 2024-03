NGWF conducts charity to mark International Women’s Day in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 March 2024, 11:30 PM

Members of NGWF distribute saris to tribal women to mark International Women's Day at Manneguda village in Luxettipet mandal on Saturday.

Mancherial: To mark International Women’s Day, members of Narisena Global Women Forum (NGWF)-Mancherial unit, conducted a charity programme titled ‘Kind Street’ and distributed sarees, clothes and snacks to tribals dwelling at remote Manneguda village in Luxettipet mandal on Saturday.

NGWF Mancherial unit leader Shiva Keerthi Kasam said that they gave new sarees, clothing and snacks to dwellers of the tribal habitation as part of International Women’s Day celebrations.

