Hyderabad-based Youngistaan hosts voter awareness event

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Mon - 27 November 23

Hyderabad: City-based NGO Youngistaan Foundation hosted a ‘Festival of Democracy’ at Moonshine Project to inspire youngsters to vote. Half the participants at the event were first-time voters.

Using various art forms like poetry, storytelling, music and others, artists create awareness of why voting is important for everyone. Noted artists Johnny Sandesh, Patruni Sastry and band Varnam were part of the lineup, followed by an open mic session.

“Engaging with young people in a language they understand is vital, and art serves as a powerful medium for them. We aspire to encourage more youngsters to vote and actively engage in democracy,” said Arun Daniel Yellamaty, Founder of Youngistaan Foundation.

The event also saw a vibrant discussion among young attendees about understanding local constituencies and leaders.