Hyderabad basks in fun-filled Sunday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:40 PM, Sun - 21 August 22

Crowds throng the iconic Charminar as part of the ‘Ek Shaam Charminar Ke Naam’.

Hyderabad: For many Hyderabadis, this Sunday turned out to be a different one. The day started with mellifluous strains of classical musical instruments, followed by strolls in lush parks and contributing to the conservation of nature by planting saplings and then, culminated in some leisure and fun in the evening.

As part of Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu commemorating the 75th anniversary of Independence, music concerts/morning ragas were held across 75 parks in the city this morning. The concerts which started at 7 am sharp had artists presenting classical instruments like veena, violin, Carnatic classical guitar, Carnatic keyboard, mridangam, sitar, mandolin, flute, nadaswaram and shehnai.

For an hour, the concerts went on as the gathered audiences savoured every strain and sound of the presentations. Elaborate arrangements were made for the events with a specially set up dais at 75 different locations including Melkote Park in Narayanguda, Herbal Garden in Jubliee Hills Road No 10, Alakapuri park, Imliban Park, Indira Park, Chacha Nehru Park and Shilpa Park.

It was not just the connoisseurs of music who flocked the venue in good numbers, but walkers and joggers at the parks and those residing in nearby colonies around too joined in good numbers.

Meanwhile, the plantation drives that were held in different parts of the city saw the active participation of Ministers, elected representatives, voluntary bodies and also residents. Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, who participated in the plantation drive at Botanical Garden said, “In one day, 75 lakh saplings are being planted across the State.”

Similar plantation drives were conducted by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority in other parts of the city too.

The evening had more activities, that too laced with fun and entertainment, at two key landmarks of the city. While Tank Bund with a serene Hussain Sagar lake offering a perfect backdrop, hosted Sunday Funday, the iconic Charminar in the Old City played host to Ek Shaam Charminar ke Naam. A series of events including band performances, games and cultural activities were organised at these venues.