Hyderabad beat Adilabad 3-1 at Inter-district hockey tournament

Hosts Hyderabad defeated Adilabad 3-1 in the 7th Telangana Senior Men’s inter-district hockey tournament at the Gymkhana Ground

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:44 PM, Fri - 16 December 22

A Hyderabad player (blue) vies for the ball with Adilabads players during their match at the Gymkhana on Friday.

Hyderabad: Hosts Hyderabad defeated Adilabad 3-1 in the 7th Telangana Senior Men’s inter-district hockey tournament at the Gymkhana Ground, Secunderabad on Friday.

In the other match, Warangal downed Ranga Reddy 5-0. Medak also had a comfortable outing as they trounced Karimnagar 5-0. In the final match of the day, Mahabubnagar got the better of Warangal with 2-0 scoreline.

Earlier, the tournament was inaugurated by Sandeep Kumar Sultania, secretary to the Government of Telangana Tourism and Culture. Former Olympian N Mukesh, officials of the Telangana and Hockey Associations were present.

Results: Warangal bt Ranga Reddy 5–0; Medak bt Karimnagar 5–0; Nizambad bt Nalgonda 5–0; Hyderabad bt Adilabad 3–1; Mahabubnagar bt Warangal 2–0.