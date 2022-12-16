Hyderabad beat Adilabad 3-1 at Inter-district hockey tournament

Hosts Hyderabad defeated Adilabad 3-1 in the 7th Telangana Senior Men’s inter-district hockey tournament at the Gymkhana Ground
Hyderabad: Hosts Hyderabad defeated Adilabad 3-1 in the 7th Telangana Senior Men’s inter-district hockey tournament at the Gymkhana Ground, Secunderabad on Friday.
In the other match, Warangal downed Ranga Reddy 5-0. Medak also had a comfortable outing as they trounced Karimnagar 5-0. In the final match of the day, Mahabubnagar got the better of Warangal with 2-0 scoreline.
Earlier, the tournament was inaugurated by Sandeep Kumar Sultania, secretary to the Government of Telangana Tourism and Culture. Former Olympian N Mukesh, officials of the Telangana and Hockey Associations were present.
Results: Warangal bt Ranga Reddy 5–0; Medak bt Karimnagar 5–0; Nizambad bt Nalgonda 5–0; Hyderabad bt Adilabad 3–1; Mahabubnagar bt Warangal 2–0.