Hyderabad: Big-C Mobiles targets turnover of Rs 1,500 crore in current financial year

In 2022-23, Big-C Mobiles has achieved a turnover of Rs 1,000 crore

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:03 PM, Mon - 21 August 23

Hyderabad: Noted multi-brand mobiles retail chain from Hyderabad, Big-C Mobiles has targeted a turnover of Rs 1,500 crore in the current financial year, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director, Big-C, M Balu Chowdary said.

In 2022-23, the company has achieved a turnover of Rs 1,000 crore. Currently, we have 250 outlets across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. We are aiming to increase our outlet count to 400 by opening 150 new outlets in two years,” Balu Chowdary, in a recent interaction with press persons, along with star actor, Mahesh Babu, said.

Balu Chowdary and Mahesh Babu also unveiled Samsung’s new Galaxy Fold 5 and Flip5 phones as a part of the celebrations to mark the completion of two decades in multi-brand mobiles retailing.

“Big-C started its operations on December 23, 2002. We have successfully completed two decades by achieving market leadership in mobile retailing in TS and AP. We will maintain the top position in the third decade as well. We will increase our headcount to 4,000 in two years from the current 2,500,” he said.

Balu Chowdhary pointed out that Big-C has the credit of turning mobile handsets retailing into an organised activity in the country. “We have been appointing brand ambassadors since 2006. It is the first time in India that a retail company has appointed a brand ambassador. Also, we are the first one to make touch and feel possible by displaying mobile handsets in the outlets,” he said.

Pointing out that Big-C brought new mobile models to customers quickly, he said that Big-C achieved market leadership because of customer trust; quality services, products and better customer experience that it offered and dedication of its 2,500 employees”.

Y Swapna Kumar Executive Director said that Big-C in collaboration with mobile manufacturers is offering modern mobiles to customers in tune with changing dynamics of the telecom sector. He further said that 5G mobiles will create sales records in the coming days.

There has been consolidation in mobile retailing after Covid-19 pandemic, and the share of offline sales increased to 65 percent. There is no impact of online sales on Big-C as customers are aware of the benefits of buying mobiles from Big-C stores. However, we are also present online and we give delivery within 90 minutes, if one buys a mobile on Big-C portal. Sales of Smart TVs, Laptops, Air Conditioners and accessories have also picked up at Big-C outlets, he added.

Also Read Swanky new air-conditioned FoB near GVK Mall to be thrown open to public soon