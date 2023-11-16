Hyderabad Billionaires Forbes India Rich List 2023: Murali Krishna Divi, The Reddy Family, Others

Among the city's affluent individuals are Murali Krishna Divi, PP Reddy, PV Krishna Reddy, the Reddy Family, and PV Ramprasad Reddy.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:30 AM, Thu - 16 November 23

According to the recently released Forbes India Rich List 2023, Hyderabad is home to four billionaires out of the 100 richest individuals in India. The city ranked seventh in the list of Indian cities by the number of billionaires, whereas Mumbai is the highest with 33 billionaires. Among the city’s affluent individuals are Murali Krishna Divi, PP Reddy, PV Krishna Reddy, the Reddy Family, and PV Ramprasad Reddy.