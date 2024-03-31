Hyderabad: BJP leadership trying to pacify Raja Singh

Singh has reportedly been staying away from campaigning due to his differences with BJP State president G Kishan Reddy.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 March 2024, 08:57 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: The BJP leadership is trying to pacify Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh, who has been keeping away from party activities following differences with the State leadership.

BJP Lok Sabha election in-charge for Telangana Abhay Patil on Sunday met Raja Singh at his residence and reportedly asked him to support the party’s Hyderabad LS candidate Madhavi Latha.

Also Read Kishan Reddy demands judicial probe into phone tapping

Singh has reportedly been staying away from campaigning due to his differences with BJP State president G Kishan Reddy.

Patil reportedly assured Singh that he would resolve all the issues raised by him and urged him to campaign for party candidates across the State.

Singh had also skipped the Lok Sabha poll preparatory meeting held last Sunday at the State headquarters.