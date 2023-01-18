Hyderabad: Black flags in Old City mourn Mukarram Jah

As scores of people continued to throng the place hoping to pay their final respects to the Mukarram Jah, dozens of black flags that typically represent sorrow and grief came up on the road dividers in the vicinity.

Hyderabad: The usually busy surroundings of the historic Charminar experienced a doleful vibe on Wednesday as the mortal remains of the titular eighth Nizam Mir Barkat Ali Khan Mukarram Jah Bahadur were brought to the Mecca Masjid.

Most shops in and around the Charminar area remained closed as the locals mourned the passing of the heir to the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad. The Nizam’s Museum, Salar Jung Museum, and other educational institutions managed by the members of the Nizam family were also closed.

“I have never seen him in person but know that he used to live in Turkey. There are several hospitals and schools run by them in the area which is why people are coming for his final rites,” says Mohammed, a 60-year-old resident of the area.

The body of Mukarram Jah, who was the grandson of the last reigning Nizam of Hyderabad, Mir Osman Ali Khan was brought to the city on Tuesday from Istanbul Turkey, where he passed away.

It was first shifted to the Chowmahalla Palace where the public was allowed to pay their respects. The funeral procession began at the palace around 3:30 and reached the Mecca Masjid around 5 pm.

His burial will be performed with complete state honors after the evening prayer and his body would be laid to rest right beside the grave of his father, Mir Himayat Ali Khan Azam Jah Bahadur.