Hyderabad: Body of missing boy found in Osmansagar lake

Hyderabad: The body of a 19 year-old boy who was missing from his village in Shankarpally on city outskirts, was found at Osmansagar tank on Wednesday morning.

According to the police, K Praveen, a resident of Shankarpally left the village along with few persons after playing Holi on Monday and did not return home. The distraught family members after searching for him approached the Shankerpally police and filed a complaint.

On Wednesday, those living in the neighbouring areas noticed a body floating in Osmansagar tank and informed about it to the police. The Narsingi police reached the spot and with the help of expert swimmers pulled the body out. The police suspect that the man might have drowned two days ago when he entered the tank for a swim. A case is registered by the police under Section 174 of CrPC and took up investigation.

