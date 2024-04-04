More water to be drawn from Hyderabad’s twin reservoirs

The Water Board is currently drawing water from Manjeera, Singur, Nagarjuna Sagar, and Yellampally along with the twin reservoirs.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 April 2024, 09:44 PM

People buying earthern pots which are in huge demand following soaring temperatures, on Thursday.— Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: As against the 4 million gallons per day (MGD) that was drawn from Hyderabad‘s twin reservoirs – Himayatsagar and Osmansagar last year, the Hyderabad Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) is utilizing 24 MGD this year.

The increased withdrawal comes with dwindling water levels in other reservoirs and an increase in demand for drinking water.

Along with plans to further draw up to 40 MGD from these water sources during May, authorities are making emergency pumping arrangements at two other reservoirs which are soon expected to hit their dead storage levels. Pumping is said to begin from Nagarjuna Sagar and Yellampally on April 15 and May 1 respectively.

The Water Board is currently drawing water from Manjeera, Singur, Nagarjuna Sagar, and Yellampally along with the twin reservoirs. According to a press statement, the storage capacities in the Singur, Osmansagar, and Himayatsagar reservoirs are sufficient.

Explaining the increased demand, the water board states that the total drinking water supply provided on April 3 last year was 2,270 MLD. Whereas, this year on the same day it was 2,409.53 MLD indicating an increase of consumption by 139.53 MLD. To meet the growing demand, the Water Board is also increasing the supply from tankers.

Currently, there are 644 tankers in operation with more than 6,500 trips every day. A major chunk of tanker orders is coming from Manikonda, Gachibowli, Kondapur, Madhapur, Kukatpally, Jubilee Hills, and Banjara Hills areas.