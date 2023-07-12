Hyderabad boy succumbs to fever in Riyadh

By Irfan Mohammed Published Date - 08:15 PM, Wed - 12 July 23

Mohammed Abdul Hai Pasha

Jeddah: A 16-year-old student, a native of Hyderabad, died of suspected fever while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Riyadh. His funeral was conducted on Wednesday.

Mohammed Abdul Hai Pasha, a student of Class XI in the Indian International School in Riyadh was suffering from fever and was admitted into a local hospital on Friday, according to family sources. He succumbed to the fever on Tuesday, they said.

Pasha was an active player of the school cricket team and was quite popular among students. His father Mohammed Abdul Gaffar is native of Yakutpura in Hyderabad and has been living in Riyadh since a long time.