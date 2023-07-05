Hyderabad braces for scattered rains

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:43 PM, Wed - 5 July 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad experienced another sultry morning as the humidity level soared to 90 per cent on Wednesday. Denizens woke up to a muggy and uncomfortable start to the day, with the weather conditions making outdoor activities a challenge.

The city witnessed only scattered rains throughout the day. Until 4 pm, the CMTC premises at Banjara Hills recorded a rainfall of 76.8 mm, while other areas received light showers.

The India Meteorological Department – Hyderabad (IMD-H) has predicted that the city will continue to experience rainfall until Saturday, although the intensity is expected to reduce from Thursday onwards. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature in Hyderabad is likely to hover around 32 to 33 degrees Celsius.

Apart from Hyderabad, several districts in the state are also expected to witness moderate to heavy rainfall on Thursday. These districts include Mancherial, Kumuram Bheem, Nirmal, Adilabad, Peddapalli, Mulugu, Karimnagar, and Nizamabad.