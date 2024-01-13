Hyderabad braces for unusually warm Makar Sankranti

While the festival has historically been synonymous with bonfires and winter chills, this year's weather forecast presents a stark contrast.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 January 2024, 02:35 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The residents of Hyderabad are gearing up for a warmer Makar Sankranti this year, breaking the annual tradition of chilly temperatures that usually accompany the festive season. While the festival has historically been synonymous with bonfires and winter chills, this year’s weather forecast presents a stark contrast.

Contrary to the norm, the past few days have witnessed above-normal maximum and minimum temperatures in the city, and meteorologists predict that this trend is likely to persist in the coming days.

According to the latest forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad can expect an average minimum temperature of around 19 degrees Celsius over the next five days, with the average maximum temperature soaring above 30 degrees Celsius. The forecast indicates a departure from the typical winter chills, with only mist predicted during the celebration of Makar Sankranti.

On Saturday, Hyderabad experienced an average minimum temperature of 19.4 degrees Celsius, surpassing the typical mark of 16.2 degrees Celsius. The day persisted with sultry conditions as the maximum temperature reached 30.7 degrees Celsius, accompanied by a relative humidity of 75 percent.

Similar conditions are anticipated in neighboring districts, where minimum and maximum temperatures are forecasted to remain above the usual levels for the next five days.