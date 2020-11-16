Hyderabad breathes easy this Deepavali

According to TSPCB, noise levels also dropped in day and night time compared to last year

By | Published: 11:34 pm 11:56 pm

Hyderabad: Compared to last year, the ambient air quality levels, which are primarily measured through Particulate Matter 2.5 and Particulate Matter 10, have not increased during this year’s Deepavali celebrations. According to the observations from Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB), the PM 2.5 values on Deepavali day i.e. Saturday was 64 while the value of PM 2.5 during last year’s Deepavali celebrations was 74. Similarly, the value of Particulate Matter 10 during this Deepavali was 128 while it was 163.4 last year.

“When compared to the normal day i.e. the last seven-day average, the PM2.5 and PM10 levels have marginally increased. This year, the wind speed is higher than last year providing for better dispersion,” a senior PCB official said. The TSPCB regularly monitors the Ambient Air Quality (AAQ) with respect to the particulate matter, gases and noise levels in the city and at various places of Telangana. The special purpose Deepavali AAQ monitoring in compliance to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) directions is being carried out from November 7 to 21.

In addition to measuring air quality levels, the Pollution Control Board is also monitoring noise levels in and around the city at ten different locations through continuous real time noise monitoring stations that capture data at regular intervals. The noise data of November 9 is taken as pre-Deepavali data and that of the November 14 as Deepavali data.

During monitoring, PCB found that there was a decrease in the noise levels in the day time, which may be attributed to decreased activity in the day owing to Deepavali holiday, which was followed by Sunday. At nights, there was a marginal increase in the noise levels when compared to normal days.

As per readings by PCB, noise levels have also dropped at industrial, commercial, residential and sensitive zones both in the day and night time. Sound pollution was found to be less mostly in sensitive zone with noise levels dropping from 55 decibels (dB) in last year to 42 dB this Deepavali.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .