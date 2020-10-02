Hyderabad: Businessman hangs self after Covid-19 hits trade

The man, Ravi (30), a resident of Lalgadi Malakpet in Shamirpet, who is survived by his wife Jaya and two children, was into the sand business.

Published: 4:33 pm

Hyderabad: Reportedly depressed over a severe financial crisis, a businessman allegedly died by suicide after hanging himself from a tree in Shamirpet here on Friday.

The man, Ravi (30), a resident of Lalgadi Malakpet in Shamirpet, who is survived by his wife Jaya and two children, was into the sand business.

According to the police, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, Ravi had no business and incurred heavy losses. A few months ago, he had also borrowed hand loans to revive his business, but that too did not help him. Quite depressed over his financial problems, he allegedly hanged himself from a tree in his village.

Villagers, who found him hanging in the morning, informed the village head and the Shamirpet police, who have shifted the body to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Investigation is on.

