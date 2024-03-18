Hyderabad: Businessman murdered at Mirchowk

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 March 2024, 07:13 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A businessman was murdered allegedly by his relative at Mirchowk on Monday afternoon.

The victim Shaik Wajid, (30) a resident of Peerzadiguda had come to the house of his relative Mohd Nisar Ahmed, located at Mirchowk in old city to collect some money when a quarrel ensued between them over the issue.

“In a fit of rage, Nisar Ahmed went into the house and brought a knife. He stabbed Wajid with it, leading to his death,” DCP (south) P Sai Chaitanya.

The police on information reached the spot and shifted the body to mortuary. A case is registered and efforts are on to nab Wajid who is presently absconding. The police are investigating.