Hyderabad: Man murdered at Musheerabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 March 2024, 03:28 PM

Hyderabad: A man was killed in broad daylight at Musheerabad on Thursday afternoon.

The victim Mohammed Ghouse, a resident of Bholakpur ran a tea stall near Bilal Masjid under Musheerabad police station limits. On Thursday afternoon an argument took place between Ghouse and a person who works at his stall. In a fit of rage, the hotel worker attacked Ghouse with sharp edged weapons resulting in his death, said Musheerabad Inspector, N Ravi.

On information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body for postmortem examination to Gandhi Hospital mortuary. A case was registered and an investigation started.