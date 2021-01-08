Hyderabad capable to take big missions in pharma, biotech and defence: Vijay Raghavan

On the occasion of launching the Science and Technology Hyderabad Cluster along with Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, Raghavan said, “Hyderabad is an example of collection of institutions and industry comprising CSIR laboratories, Central University

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has core strengths in the areas such as chemistry & drug development, vaccines & biotech and defence. Each of the three areas can enable the city to take big missions at an extraordinary scale and have the ability to make the city a San Diego or Bay Area by creating project management groups, said K Vijay Raghavan, principal scientific adviser (PSA), Government of India.

On the occasion of launching the Science and Technology Hyderabad Cluster along with Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, Raghavan said, “Hyderabad is an example of collection of institutions and industry comprising CSIR laboratories, Central University, LV Prasad Eye Institute, Bharat Biotech, Dr Reddy’s Labs and DRDO in one cluster and ecosystem. There are at least 39 government labs in the city.”

These institutions can be brought together through the cluster approach. The Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH) can enable stakeholder collaborations without affecting the internal institutional framework of each organisation or lab, he noted.

The Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology (CCMB) and Bharat Biotech have put an effort to address the major challenges posed by the pandemic. Each of these institutions in the city have a key role to play even in future. A cluster can solve not only a city’s problems but also national problems. Cross-functional expertise can be nurtured further to bring in synergies.

Arabinda Mitra, scientific secretary to the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) of India, speaking on the occasion, said, “Clusters will provide a platform to leverage the power of collaborations. Covid really showed us how the fruits of such partnerships could deliver goods at a very short time. The cluster concept will be a very powerful mechanism to strengthen partnerships further.”

He added, “Linking the ecosystem is the key to the city cluster concept, bringing all the five stakeholders-academia, R&D institutions, industry (enterprises and startups), governments and the diaspora in a seamless way. The Government of India and Telangana government through the city cluster can work together to bring the discovery sites to solution sites, finding solutions to complex problems, pushing research and innovation ecosystem, thus leading to products that will touch lives across spheres.”

