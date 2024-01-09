Hyderabad: Cardiologists of Apollo Medical College perform minimally invasive procedure on 16-year-old boy

The boy earlier had undergone open heart surgery for a congenital heart defect at the time of his birth

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 January 2024, 09:00 PM

Hyderabad: Cardiologists from Apollo Medical College, Hyderabad on Tuesday said they have successfully performed a critical minimally invasive procedure on a 16-year-old boy, who earlier had undergone open heart surgery for a congenital heart defect at the time of his birth.

The teenager was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals with difficulty in breathing and chest pain. Senior cardiologist, Dr Manoj Agarwal and pediatric cardiologist, Dr Amol Gupta said evaluation with Echo and cardiac MRI revealed poor function of right ventricle of the heart.

The doctors decided to take-up minimally invasive procedure and not open heart surgery. A transcatheter pulmonary valve implantation using 35mm Myval, an artificial bioprosthetic valve, was placed precisely in the right ventricle in cath lab.

The patient has since recovered after the procedure showed no leakage with excellent results and improvement in heart function.