Hyderabad: Carroms and chess competition winners awarded

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:50 PM, Sat - 7 May 22

Hyderabad: Prizes were awarded to the winners of the carroms and chess competition organised by Senior Citizens Welfare Association 3rd Phase KPHB Colony, by N.Narasimha Reddy, Additional SP, RBVRR TSPA, and Mandadi Srinivas, corporator, KPHB Colony.

The Kranthi club winners included G. Swamy (1st prize), R.Ramana Rao (2nd prize) in carroms singles and C.Sadasiva Reddy and Y. Nageshwar Rao (2nd prize) and R.Ramana Rao and Ramachandrudu (3rd prize) in carroms doubles.

