Hyderabad: Cartoonist MS Ramakrishna passes away

In addition to Telugu magazines, his works were published in other popular magazines, including Women’s Era and Caravan and other dailies.

By | Published: 12:50 pm

Hyderabad: Popular cartoonist MS Ramakrishna passed away here on Saturday. A cartoonist and well known illustrator, Ramakrishna was a State Bank employee.

In addition to Telugu magazines, his works were published in other popular magazines, including Women’s Era and Caravan and other dailies.

Popular cartoonist Mrutunjay remembered Ramakrishna as a humble and softspoken senior cartoonist.

“He never missed to call and praise any cartoonist when he liked his work,” Mrutunjay said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .