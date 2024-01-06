Hyderabad: Case registered against AIMIM workers

A case was registered against All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) workers at Chaderghat police station for allegedly assaulting and threatening Congress party leaders

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:32 PM, Sat - 6 January 24

A case was registered against All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) workers at Chaderghat police station for allegedly assaulting and threatening Congress party leaders

Hyderabad: A case was registered against All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) workers at Chaderghat police station for allegedly assaulting and threatening Congress party leaders on Saturday.

According to the police, Congress party minority leader Mohammed Waliullah Sameer, along with his son Habeebullah, and others had gone to Ambedkar Bhavan at Chaderghat to check the ongoing work of Praja Palana program. “While they were returning a group of persons belonging to AIMIM party waylaid and attacked them for visiting the area and threatened them against coming to the locality,” said Chaderghat police.

Also Read Telangana: Sircilla Textile Park closed temporarily

On a complaint, the police registered a case against AIMIM workers under Section 341, 506, 323 r/w 34 of IPC.