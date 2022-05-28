Hyderabad: Chain snatcher arrested

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:52 PM, Sat - 28 May 22

Hyderabad: A notorious chain snatcher involved in 135 cases was arrested by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (south) team on Saturday along with his associate. The police recovered 120 grams of gold chains and a motorcycle from them.

Acting on a tip off, the team caught Mohd Faisal Shah Ali Jabri alias Abdullah (40) and Mohammed Khaleel (35), both residents of Bandlaguda in Chandrayangutta.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, (south) Sai Chaitanya said, on May 21 afternoon Faisal snatched a gold chain from an elderly woman at Shahalibanda and escaped from the spot. He later handed over the property to Khaleel asking him to dispose it and get money.

“Faisal was released from prison in April and after coming out, did not get any work. To meet his expenses, he arranged one second hand motorcycle and committed three chain snatchings in two months,” said the official.

Though the police had invoked PD Act against Faisal twice, however he did not mend his ways. “We will again invoke PD Act against him,” said the DCP.