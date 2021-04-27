Hyderabad: Child dies after being hit by car

By | Published: 9:10 pm

Hyderabad: An 11-month-old boy died after being hit by a car at Gachibowli here on Tuesday. The child, Thota Jaswanth, a resident of Sriramnagar colony in Kondapur, was playing in front of his house when a car rashly driven by Thati Kiran (32) of Kondapur hit him.

The child died while undergoing treatment at a hospital. Police are investigating.

