Hyderabad: CID inspector, wife booked for threatening a woman

Ravi Kumar and his wife Madhavi, who are residents of Bandlaguda, had fixed a deal to sell their land in Narsingi to Latha, a resident of Rahmath Nagar for Rs.60.5 lakh in 2019. While Rs.18.5 lakh was paid as advance, the remaining was promised to be paid in installments.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:06 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Hyderabad: The Madhura Nagar police booked an inspector of the Crime Investigation Department and his wife for cheating and threatening a woman after promising to sell their land on Thursday.

According to the police, Latha learnt that it was a litigation land and backed off from buying it and subsequently cancelled the agreement. However, the couple failed to return the money and delayed it giving reasons.

“When the complainant started pressurising them to return the money, the couple resorted to threatening her. She approached the court and filed a petition. The court which took up the matter, directed the police to book a case and investigate,’ said an official.

Case was booked and notices will be issued to them seeking their appearance and explanation in the matter. Based on further investigation, necessary action will be taken.