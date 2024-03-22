Telangana Hitesh Dolwani sweeps twin title

Friday, Mar 22, 2024
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 22 March 2024, 10:24 PM
Hyderabad: Telangana paddler Hitesh Dolwani delivered an excellent show to clinch the men’s and mixed titles in the UTT Para Table Tennis National Championship held at Abhay Prashal, Indore, MP.

In the singles final, Hitesh posted an impressive 11-5, 11-8, 11-9 win over Jaganath Mukherjee of Haryana. The State player also emerged triumphant in the mixed doubles category. Partnering with Baby Sahana of Tamil Nadu defeated Vishwa Tambe of Maharashtra and Nathania Jain from New Delhi with a score of 11- 6, 9-11, 11-8, 11-6 to clinch the title.

Results: Finals: Mixed Doubles: Hitesh Dolwani (TS)/Baby Sahana (TN) bt Vishwa Tambe (MH)/Nathania Jain (DL) 11-6, 9-11, 11-8, 11-6; Singles: Hitesh Dolwani (TS) bt Jaganath Mukherjee (HAR) 11-5, 11-8, 11-9.

