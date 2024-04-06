Ulhas clinches title at UTT 30th Masters National Table Tennis Championships

Ulhas Shirke of Maharashtra won the men’s singles 70+ age category title in the UTT 30th Masters National Table Tennis Championships on Saturday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 April 2024, 11:24 PM

Medal winners of the tennis championship on Saturday.

Hyderabad: Ulhas Shirke of Maharashtra won the men’s singles 70+ age category title in the UTT 30th Masters National Table Tennis Championships held at Saroornagar Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on Saturday.

In the final, he defeated Suresh Kumar of Delhi 11-4, 11-6, 11-2 to emerge champion. In the 60+ women’s singles final, Mantu Murmu of West Bengal cruised past Statemate Maity Karabi 11-4, 11-4, 9-11, 11-9.

Results: Finals: Singles: Men’s (70 ): Ulhas Shirke (MH) bt Suresh Kumar (DL) 11-4, 11-6, 11-2; Women’s (60 ): Mantu Murmu (WB) bt Maity Karabi (WB) 11-4, 11-4, 9-11, 11-9; Women’s (65 , 70 , 75 ): Rita Jain (MP) bt Suhasini Bakre (MH) 11-4, 11-9, 11-4.