Maharashtra win title in UTT 30th Masters Nationals

In the final of the 70+ age group category, Satish Kulkarni, Shivanand Kundaje and the duo of Satish and Shivanand recorded victories to help Maharashtra A's men's record 3-0 win over Delhi B.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 April 2024, 10:54 PM

CG Ramachandran of Kerala in action in the 70+ category match.

Hyderabad: Maharashtra A men’s team emerged winners of the 70+ age group title of the UTT 30th Masters National Table Tennis Championships at the Saroornagar Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on Thursday.

In the final, Satish Kulkarni, Shivanand Kundaje and the duo of Satish and Shivanand recorded victories to help their side record 3-0 win over Delhi B.

Also Read Telangana’s first female football coach has her goal set

Results: Finals: Men’s Team: 70+: Maharashtra A bt Delhi B 3-0: Satish Kulkarni bt Raj Kumar Sharma 11-9, 11-5, 11-7, Shivanand Kundaje bt Prem Parkash Manchanda 11-4, 11-8, 11-5, Satish/Shivanand bt Raj Kumar/Prem Prakash 11-9, 12-10, 11-7; Women’s Team (60+): Madhya Pradesh bt West Bengal 3-2: Rashmi Soni lost to Mantu Murmu 4-11, 6-11, 12-10, 8-11, Rubi Kaur bt Maity Karabi 11-7, 11-6, 11-5, Sandhya Patwa bt Bula Somani 11-0, 11-3, 11-6, Rubi lost to Mantu 6-11, 11-7, 7-11, 10-12, Rashmi bt Maity 11-5, 8-11, 11-9, 7-11, 11-7; Men’s Team:75+: Chandigarh bt Gujarat 3-2: Balbir Singh Virdi bt Rajpur Dhirubhai 13-11, 11-9, 11-6, Patanjali Kumar bt Indresh Purohit 11-9, 6-11, 9-11, 11-8, 11-7, Balbir/Patanjali lost to Rajput/Indresh 10-12, 11-4, 6-11, 11-7, 12-14, Balbir lost to Indresh 9-11, 8-11, 9-11, Patanjali bt Rajput 9-11, 11-5, 11-4, 11-4; Men’s Team: 80+: Karnataka bt Delhi 3-2: K Satyanarayan lost to BN Khazanchi bt 12-10, 10-12, 11-13, 11-13, S Gopalan bt Anand Prakash 9-11, 11-6, 11-7, 11-2, Satya/Gopalan lost to Khazanchi/Anand 5-11, 11-6, 12-14, 7-11, Gopalan bt Khazanchi 11-3, 11-7, 8-11, 12-10, Satya bt Anand 11-6, 11-6, 11-3; Women’s Team: 65+, 70+, 80+: Maharashtra B bt MP 3-2; Ujwala B Sutar lost to Rita Jain 5-11, 4-11, 3-11, Rajeshwari Mehta bt Krishna Jaiswal 11-1, 11-4, 11-0, Rajeshwari, Ujwala bt Chhya Jadhav/Rita 12-10, 8-11, 11-8, 12-10, Rajeshwari lost to Rita 5-11, 7-11, 7-11, Ujwala bt Krishna 11-8, 11-5, 11-9.