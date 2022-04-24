Hyderabad citizens raise voice against communal hatred, hold peace march

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:57 PM, Sun - 24 April 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana for Peace and Unity (TPU), a broad platform of concerned citizens and people’s organizations, on Sunday organized a ‘peace march’ in the city to spread the message of communal harmony and oneness.

Several eminent citizens and social activists participated in the march that started from Babu Jagjivan Ram statue at Basheerbagh and culminated at Dr. BR Ambedkar statue at Tank Bund.

Carrying posters with messages “We stand united for peace’, and ‘Say no to communal hatred’, the participants walked the 2 km distance appealing for brotherhood.

The TPU also wrote to the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, seeking strict action against anyone provoking or instigating communal trouble.

Amongst those who participated are Prof Padmaja Shaw, social activist Khalida Parveen, V, Sandhya of Progressive Organization of Women, Mazher Hussain of COVA, Saba Quadri of Help Hyderabad and others.