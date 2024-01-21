Hyderabad: Class ten student hangs self due to fear of failing exam

21 January 2024

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A teenager studying at a private school in Medipally died by suicide reportedly due to fear of failing in the examination.

According to the police, the boy K Nitesh (15), a resident of Peerzadiguda was staying along with his family and studying in tenth standard. On Saturday night, the boy allegedly hanged himself using a rope to the ceiling fan in the house. The family members told the police that Nitesh was afraid that he would not be able to perform well in the examinations and might have ended his life over it. A case is registered.

