Hyderabad Climbers explore Mylaram caves in Bhupalpally

Warangal: A group of four adventurers of Hyderabad Climbers explored naturally formed Mylaram caves near Mylaram village in Ghanpur mandal of Prof Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Monday. Hyderabad Climbers is a part of Sport Trad And Rock Climbing Society (STARCS).
Dr. Renuka, one of the adventurers, said that the rock quality was good and the spot had great potential for developing it as a rock climbing site. She stated that they were exploring various spots to assess their potential to conduct the climbing activity and to promote adventurous events.
Members of the group included Yuvaraj V, Narendra D and Kaushik M.